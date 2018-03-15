Fathom Events/AMC Networks(NEW YORK) — The Walking Dead is coming to the big screen for one night only.

Fathom Events and AMC have announced they’ll be releasing The Walking Dead season eight finale and the Fear the Walking Dead season four premiere in a back-to-back showing in select theaters April 15.

The episodes serve as a crossover for Walking Dead character Morgan Jones, played by Lennie James. The event, dubbed Survival Sunday, will also feature exclusive bonus content.

“Sunday, April 15 marks an epic and highly-anticipated moment for these series, as worlds collide when Morgan crosses over from The Walking Dead and into the new world of Fear,” Theresa Beyer, SVP of Brand Activation for AMC, says in a statement.

Beyer adds, “We are thrilled to be working with our terrific partners at Fathom to provide fans from across the country the opportunity to experience this crossover moment in such a special way and among other members of one of television’s most passionate fan communities.”

The showings will play at 750 theaters beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET. Tickets can be purchased at Fathom Events starting March 16.

