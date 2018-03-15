AUSTIN (AP) – The attorneys for the man accused of a knife attack at the University of Texas that killed one and injured three others have filed court papers indicating that he will plead not guilty by reason of insanity. It was determined at a court hearing Thursday for Kendrex White that a psychiatrist will be appointed for a second assessment of his mental health. Prosecutors will use the findings to determine if they will present the murder case to a jury. Paperwork was filed earlier in the week explaining his plea intentions. White is accused of the May 1 stabbings that left fellow student Harrison Brown dead and three others wounded. Police after his arrest said White appeared to be mentally ill, but he was ruled in June to be competent to stand trial.