Mayor Says Chemical Plant Fumes “Quite Toxic” following Blast

Posted/updated on: March 15, 2018 at 4:30 pm
CRESSON (AP) – An official said Thursday that an explosion at a rural Texas chemical plant injured two workers, that a third was missing, and that fire crews were being kept away from the blaze because of toxic fumes and fear of another explosion. Cresson Mayor Bob Cornett identified the worker who went missing after Thursday’s explosion as 27-year-old Dillon Mitchell. Cornett told The Associated Press that Tri-Chem Industries mixes chemicals that are primarily used by the oil and gas industry to drill disposal wells. He says he doesn’t know how many of the chemicals stored at the plant were hazardous, but that “what was burnt and exploded was quite toxic.”

Cornett says investigators believe the fire was sparked when a worker dragged his foot along the floor of the plant while chemicals were being mixed. He says the worker caught fire from his waist up and was airlifted with critical burn injuries to a hospital in Dallas, about 50 miles away. The Environmental Protection Agency and other authorities are monitoring air emissions.

