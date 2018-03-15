TEMPLE (AP) – Police in Central Texas have been searching for a 47-year-old man identified as a suspect in the deaths of two men at an auto parts store. Temple police on Thursday called Theodore Dwayne Sims armed and dangerous and said he was driving a 2004 Nissan four-door sedan. Authorities say police were called to O’Reilly Auto Parts late Wednesday where the bodies of the two men were found. Police spokeswoman Ellen Morton declined to say how the men died or whether they worked at the store. Police have described the investigation as a double homicide. Morton says Sims is also a suspect in an aggravated assault that occurred Wednesday at a NAPA Auto Parts store in nearby Belton. Authorities did not immediately release any other details.