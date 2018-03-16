CRESSON (AP) – Crews have suspended their search for the night for a worker missing since an explosion and fire at a North Texas chemical plant and will resume Friday. Officials now call the search a “recovery” effort, meaning if the missing worker is still in the Tri-Chem Industries wreckage, he’s believed to likely be dead. Cresson Mayor Bob Cornett says searchers entered the wreckage late Thursday afternoon thinking they knew where the worker was, but their search was fruitless. The flames have subsided at the site except for some hot spots, and the highway on which the plant is situated has reopened. Two workers were taken to hospitals, one of them with life-threatening burns.