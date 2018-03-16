TYLER — Tyler Police responded to a report of shots fired on Shiloh Road just before 9:30 Thursday night. Witnesses said the shots were fired at The Waterton on Shiloh and that the possible suspect left the scene. Witnesses followed the suspect to Chelsea Creek Apartments until officers arrived. Juan Carlos Garcia, 21, was believed to be the person of interest. A gun was found at the scene. Garcia was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of robbery, deadly conduct, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana. Bond has not been set. No injuries were reported.