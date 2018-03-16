Today is Friday March 16, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Tyler Man Arrested following Report of Shots Fired

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2018 at 3:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Tyler Police responded to a report of shots fired on Shiloh Road just before 9:30 Thursday night. Witnesses said the shots were fired at The Waterton on Shiloh and that the possible suspect left the scene. Witnesses followed the suspect to Chelsea Creek Apartments until officers arrived. Juan Carlos Garcia, 21, was believed to be the person of interest. A gun was found at the scene. Garcia was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of robbery, deadly conduct, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana. Bond has not been set. No injuries were reported.

Tyler Man Arrested following Report of Shots Fired

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2018 at 3:46 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

TYLER — Tyler Police responded to a report of shots fired on Shiloh Road just before 9:30 Thursday night. Witnesses said the shots were fired at The Waterton on Shiloh and that the possible suspect left the scene. Witnesses followed the suspect to Chelsea Creek Apartments until officers arrived. Juan Carlos Garcia, 21, was believed to be the person of interest. A gun was found at the scene. Garcia was booked into the Smith County Jail on charges of robbery, deadly conduct, criminal mischief and possession of marijuana. Bond has not been set. No injuries were reported.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement