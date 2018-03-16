Marvel Studios(HOLLYWOOD) In the new trailer for Marvel’s Avengers: Infinity War, the world is in danger of being destroyed…but at least we can laugh about it. Amid scenes of carnage and fighting, there are still a few humorous moments.

Zoe Saldana’s Gamora explains the plot. Referring to the big bad — her adoptive father, Thanos — we see her telling Robert Downey Jr.’s Tony Stark, “The entire time I knew him, he only had one goal: to wipe out half the universe. If he gets all the Infinity Stones, he can do it with a snap of his fingers. Just like that.”

From there, it’s full-on Avengers Assemble! time, and it’s worth watching the trailer just to see every one of your Marvel favorites together in action — from T’Challa and his Wakanda warriors, to Peter Quill and his Guardians of the Galaxy, to Iron Man, Spider-Man, Dr. Strange, Thor, Captain America…the list goes on.

“Let’s talk about this plan of yours,” Chris Pratt’s Quill says to Tony Stark. “I think it’s good, except it sucks. So let me do the plan and that way, it might be really good.”

We then get a good look at the massive alien baddie, Thanos, voiced by Josh Brolin. “The end is near,” he thunders.

Then it’s fight after battle after fight, culminating with Chris Evans’ Captain America going mano a mano with Thanos. And in patented Marvel fashion, the trailer ends with a joke, as Tom Holland’s Peter Parker meets Benedict Cumberbatch’s Stephen Strange.

“I’m Peter, by the way,” says the young hero. “Dr. Strange,” replies the Sorcerer Supreme. “Oh! We’re using our made up names,” replies Peter. “Then…I am Spider-Man!”

Avengers: Infinity War arrives April 27 from Marvel which, like ABC News, is owned by Disney.

