HENDERSON COUNTY — A known drug dealer has been arrested after leading deputies on a high speed chase Thursday. The Henderson County Sheriff said Bill Monday, 33, was believed to be in Athens with a large amount of illegal narcotics. He refused to stop his motorcycle and led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through Athens before he was eventually arrested. Monday was booked into the Henderson County Jail on several charges including manufacture and delivery of a substantial amount of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and evading arrest.