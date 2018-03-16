Today is Friday March 16, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Suspected Drug Dealer Busted after High Speed Chase

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2018 at 9:41 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HENDERSON COUNTY — A known drug dealer has been arrested after leading deputies on a high speed chase Thursday. The Henderson County Sheriff said Bill Monday, 33, was believed to be in Athens with a large amount of illegal narcotics. He refused to stop his motorcycle and led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through Athens before he was eventually arrested. Monday was booked into the Henderson County Jail on several charges including manufacture and delivery of a substantial amount of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and evading arrest.

Suspected Drug Dealer Busted after High Speed Chase

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2018 at 9:41 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

HENDERSON COUNTY — A known drug dealer has been arrested after leading deputies on a high speed chase Thursday. The Henderson County Sheriff said Bill Monday, 33, was believed to be in Athens with a large amount of illegal narcotics. He refused to stop his motorcycle and led law enforcement on a lengthy chase through Athens before he was eventually arrested. Monday was booked into the Henderson County Jail on several charges including manufacture and delivery of a substantial amount of a controlled substance, tampering with physical evidence and evading arrest.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement