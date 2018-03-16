Rep. Louise Slaughter dies at 88

Posted/updated on: March 16, 2018 at 10:08 am

Bill Clark/Getty Images(WASHINGTON) -- Rep. Louise Slaughter, who served more than 30 years in the House of Representatives, died Friday following a fall last week, her chief of staff announced in a news release.

Slaughter died early Friday morning surrounded by family at George Washington University Hospital after sustaining an injury in her Washington, DC residence last week, according to longtime aide Liam Fitzsimmons.

She was 88.

Slaughter was the first woman to chair the powerful House Committee on Rules and served as the Ranking Democrat in the 115th Congress.

Slaughter was the dean of the New York congressional delegation, serving her 16th term in Congress.

“She was a strong and respected leader in the House of Representatives and a passionate advocate for the community she represented and loved,” Rep. Brian Higgins, D-New York, said. “The nation has lost a fervent defender of righteous policies and Western New York has lost a champion.”

Slaughter often boasted she was the only microbiologist in Congress.

She served in the New York State Assembly from 1982 to 1986 and the Monroe County Legislature between 1976 and 1979. While holding elected office, she was the regional coordinator to Mario Cuomo from 1976 to 1982 during his tenure as secretary of state and lieutenant governor, according to her office.

This is a breaking news story please check back for updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Go Back