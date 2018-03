TYLER – Two Smith County residents are accused of trying to smuggle items into the county jail. They are Brittney Chene Boyd, 25, of Lindale and Andria Michelle Smith, 20, of Tyler. They are charged with a prohibitive substance or item in a correctional facility. Each are under a $25,000 bond. A deputy was patrolling the jail perimeter when she saw two women attempting to pass items over the wall. One was standing on top of the other one. There were immediately arrested.



Second suspect, Andria Smith.