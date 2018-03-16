NEW YORK (AP) – Dallas-based AT&T is squaring off against the federal government in a trial that could shape how you get – and how much you pay for – streaming TV and movies. AT&T says it needs to gobble up Time Warner to have a chance against the likes of Amazon, Netflix and Google in the rapidly evolving world of video entertainment. The government says that if AT&T and Time Warner are allowed to join forces, consumers will end up paying more to watch their favorite shows. That’s the gist of a landmark antitrust trial that could lay out what media companies will look like in the future. The trial kicks off Monday in Washington. If the judge blocks the acquisition, a chill over media deal-making is likely. If it goes through, it could spur a wave of similar deals.