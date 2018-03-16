AUSTIN (AP) – Texas has agreed to clarify its policies regarding the treatment of LGBTQ inmates after reaching a settlement with a transgender ex-prisoner who alleges she was raped and beaten while incarcerated. Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesman Jeremy Desel tells the Dallas Morning News that the agency has modified policy to provide further clarity that its practices officially comply with the federal Prison Rape Elimination Act. Desel says the state has two years to retrain staff on the changes. The policy modifications come as part of a settlement state officials reached this week with Passion Star, a trans woman who filed a civil rights complaint in 2014. Star alleges prison officials failed to protect her from sexual and physical abuse while housed in men’s prisons. She was released last year.