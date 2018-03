JACKSONVILLE – A felon wanted by Jacksonville police has been arrested. Last week we told you 26 year old Drayshadrian Hunter, who is also known as “Stinky Butt, was being sought. He was wanted on warrants out of the Jacksonville Police Department as well as Smith, Van Zandt and Kaufman counties. Friday, acting on a tip, the police went to a home on Talley Nichols Drive, where they found Hunter hiding in a closet. He was arrested without incident and booked into the Cherokee County Jail.