ABC/Rick Rowell(LOS ANGELES) — Jennifer Garner became one of the most memorable parts of the Oscars this year after she became a viral meme. On The Ellen DeGeneres show Friday, the actress said she completely regrets the moment.

During the 90th annual Academy Awards, the former Alias star was caught on camera clapping then suddenly stopping.

“I can’t even look at it. I can’t. It’s too embarrassing!” she told Ellen. “What is happening?”

When pressed, Garner said she had “no control over” her reaction and can’t figure out what made her react that way.

“I tried really hard not to see myself online but she was a little unavoidable,” Garner said, referring to herself. “No, I regret, regret, regret.”

She added, “I wish I had a better story about it.”

Garner previously poked fun at the meme on her Instagram Story, by narrating the reaction GIF with a few possible explanations.

One explanation was reference to her upcoming role on Lena Dunham’s new HBO comedy, Camping: “Can’t wait to work with Lena Dunham! Wait…did I sign a nudity waiver?”

