LONGVIEW – A fatal Longview fire appears to be arson. The fire in a duplex on Cherie Lane the night March 9th killed Randall Russell and his daughter, Lisa Russell Tesmer. The fire department says the investigation into the fire continues. The Longview News Journal, quoting a search warrant, says the police are investigating the fire as arson. It also says Kimberly Nicole Bruton, 32, is a suspect in the fire. She is currently free on a $1,000 bond after being charged with arson. She was arrested as she stood outside the burning home holding bottle of charcoal lighter fluid.