HOUSTON (AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pledged millions of dollars for widespread property buyouts and preparations for dredging the San Jacinto River to help communities prevent future catastrophic flooding that occurred during Hurricane Harvey. The Houston Chronicle reports that Gov. Greg Abbott met with area leaders Thursday in Kingwood to announce plans for voluntary buyouts of about 900 flood-prone homes in Harris County. The county flood control district says the buyouts would cost about $180 million. The governor also pledged $3 million to “jump start” engineering and permitting required to dredge the river, which has reduced capacity to hold floodwaters due to increased sediment from sand mining operations. Abbott’s office says the money will come from the state’s hazard mitigation fund, which is federal money that flows through the state.