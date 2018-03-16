TEMPLE (AP) – Police in Central Texas say two men found slain this week at an auto parts store worked there and the suspect in their deaths was a former employee. Temple police on Friday identified the victims as 25-year-old Cody Glenn Cornell and 35-year-old Robert Joseph Pellerin III. Their bodies were found Wednesday night at an O’Reilly Auto Parts store. The suspect, 47-year-old Theodore Sims, was arrested Thursday. Police say they will release the victims’ causes of death following autopsies. Sims was charged with aggravated assault relating to a Wednesday incident at a NAPA Auto Parts store in nearby Belton. Temple police spokeswoman Ellen Morton said a charge related to the slayings is pending. Sims was in Bell County Jail on Friday on $500,000 bond. Jail records show no attorney for him.