ABC/Jeff Schwartz(LONDON)– John Boyega is joining the growing list of Hollywood actors adopting inclusion riders as part of their future film projects.

In an interview with BBC Radio’s Newsbeat, Boyega says he will adopt the practice which ensures diversity in hiring both behind and in front of the camera.

“We are redefining and reshaping the industry at the moment,” Boyega said. “A lot of the secret rules of Hollywood are unfounded and unlawful so to start including them [inclusion riders] makes our industry better.”

The actor, who acquired his first production credit on his upcoming film Pacific Rim Uprising, also says inclusion riders will help to bring much needed accountability to the film industry.

“Those who wish to defy [using inclusion riders], they’re held accountable,” he says. “So for me, I love that it’s happening.”

Boyega’s announcement comes after several stars, including Michael B. Jordan, Matt Damon and Ben Affleck, have also pledged to use inclusion riders on their future productions.

Jordan, however, was the first to officially speak out after Frances McDormand‘s passionate Oscars acceptance speech where she referenced the riders.

“In support of the women & men who are leading this fight, I will be adopting the Inclusion Rider for all projects produced by my company Outlier Society,” Jordan wrote on Instagram. “I’ve been privileged to work with powerful woman & persons of color throughout my career & it’s Outlier’s mission to continue to create for talented individuals going forward.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.