TYLER — Smith County authorities have arrested a suspect in a bomb threat. On March 5, the Smith County Sheriff’s Office received an email in which the writer made threats referring to blowing up the building. On March 6, detectives followed a lead to Sabine County and obtained a search warrant for a home there. On March 7, they executed the warrant, seized several items of evidence, and arrested Heather Janea George, 32. She was jailed in Sabine County on a charge of tamper/fabricate physical evidence during the warrant execution. On March 13, detectives obtained another arrest warrant for George for terroristic threat/influence of state government, a 3rd degree felony. George was arrested at her home the following day and is now held in the Smith County jail on $250,000 bond. Authorities say the investigation is active and ongoing.