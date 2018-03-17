TYLER — Tyler police are investigating a Friday night fight in which gunshots were reported at the Shiloh Pines mobile home park on East Shiloh Road. Police say they responded shortly after 10 p.m. after numerous callers reported a large fight at the mobile home park and at least 4 gunshots. While officers were headed to the scene, it was reported that a car was involved and fleeing the scene. Officers say they stopped the car in the parking lot of the Valero gas station at Paluxy and Shiloh. Several juveniles and a .45-caliber handgun were found in the vehicle. Several .45-caliber shell casings were found around the pool area at the mobile home park. One of the juveniles was placed under arrest for unlawfully carrying a weapon. There were no injuries.