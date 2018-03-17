Tennessee Bureau of Investigation(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) — A 10-month-old girl was found safe Saturday morning after she was left in a car believed to have been stolen in Memphis Friday night, authorities said Saturday morning.

A statewide Amber Alert had been issued for Zoe Jordan after she was left in a running and unattended Honda Civic Friday, the Memphis Police Department said. Police said a suspect fled with her inside.

Zoe has since been found safe in that car in Memphis after a citizen spotted the Honda Civic and called in a tip, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said today.

Memphis Police tweeted a photo of Zoe safe in the arms of an officer.

“This is why the AMBER Alert program is so successful in Tennessee,” the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation wrote on Twitter. “People like you: who follow, who care, who pay attention, who share, and who do the right thing when it matters most. Thank you!”

Memphis police say the suspect is described as a man in his early 20’s who was wearing dark jeans and a red hoodie with a Nike swoosh on the front.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.