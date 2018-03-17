CANTON — Legal proceedings are moving forward after 60 dogs and puppies suffering from various health issues were rescued from a possible puppy mill. KETK reports the SPCA of Texas and law enforcement officers took them from a property in Canton on Wednesday. The SPCA says twelve dead dogs were also found wrapped in plastic bags in the kitchen freezer. The animal owner let investigators know that dogs on the property were being sold for profit. It wasn’t immediately clear if the owner is properly licensed. The surviving animals are being cared for by the SPCA until a March 23 custody hearing. “It’s possible this case could go on for another week to another several weeks,” said the SPCA’S Maura Davies.