Today is Saturday March 17, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Immigrant Detainee Who Alleged Sex Abuse to Be Released

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2018 at 4:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – U.S. immigration officials have agreed to release a Salvadoran woman who said a guard groped her inside an immigration detention facility. Advocates said in a statement Saturday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement decided Friday to grant deferred action to Laura Monterrosa-Flores, who has been held for months at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center outside of Austin. Earlier this month, ICE officials agreed to release Monterrosa-Flores on a weekly basis to receive treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Advocates say that she attempted suicide in January after being denied a request for mental health care. While The Associated Press doesn’t usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, Monterrosa-Flores has agreed to come forward publicly. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund sued on Monterrosa-Flores’ behalf.

Immigrant Detainee Who Alleged Sex Abuse to Be Released

Posted/updated on: March 17, 2018 at 4:48 pm
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

AUSTIN (AP) – U.S. immigration officials have agreed to release a Salvadoran woman who said a guard groped her inside an immigration detention facility. Advocates said in a statement Saturday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement decided Friday to grant deferred action to Laura Monterrosa-Flores, who has been held for months at the T. Don Hutto Residential Center outside of Austin. Earlier this month, ICE officials agreed to release Monterrosa-Flores on a weekly basis to receive treatment for post-traumatic stress disorder and depression. Advocates say that she attempted suicide in January after being denied a request for mental health care. While The Associated Press doesn’t usually identify alleged victims of sexual assault, Monterrosa-Flores has agreed to come forward publicly. The Mexican American Legal Defense and Educational Fund sued on Monterrosa-Flores’ behalf.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement