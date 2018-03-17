ABC News(NEW YORK) — Wet and chilly winter weather is expected to strike the eastern U.S. early this week.

That’s actually a reprieve for the mid-Atlantic region, which will likely be spared a fourth nor’easter storm, according to ABC News meteorologist Dan Peck.

Heavy rain in southern states such as North Carolina and a blast of snow up along the northeast states such as New York will begin overnight on Monday and into Tuesday — officially the first day of spring.

Weather forecasts appeared to show that another nor’easter storm was building strength. Those predictions, Peck added, have pulled back on Friday, with the bulk of the storm expected to drift out to sea.

Temperatures are still expected to remain “below average,” with cold conditions on both the east and west coasts.

