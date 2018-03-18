TYLER — The city of Tyler has issued a rundown of work planned for the weeks of March 19 and March 26. Among the highlights: the Runway 4/22 Rehabilitation Project 4 at Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, which has been delayed due to wet weather. Work is due to continue in March and April. The contractor has given 45 days’ notice to enter phase 3 of the project, which includes beginning the critical work in the intersection of Runway 4/22 and 13/31. Work also continues on the Legacy Trails project from Old Jacksonville to Cumberland Road and Gresham. Crews started on the east trail at Three Lakes Parkway and Old Jacksonville, where 3,800 linear feet out of a total of 7,900 linear feet are substantially complete. You can go to http://www.cityoftyler.org/News.aspx for more details.