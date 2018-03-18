Today is Sunday March 18, 2018
Visit Tyler and Downtown Tyler Launch New Websites

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2018 at 3:46 pm
TYLER — This month, Visit Tyler and Downtown Tyler joined efforts to launch two new websites that will complement each other in order to reach a broader audience, according to a Visit Tyler news release. Staffers say the new sites will feature user-friendly designs and layouts as well as highlight attractions, amenities, events, and facilities. The websites will also be compatible with mobile devices, according to the news release. Go to http://www.VisitTyler.com or http://www.DowntownTyler.net to view the new sites.

