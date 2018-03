TYLER – Here’s a look at work planned in the TxDOT Tyler District during the Week of March 19. Among the highlights: expect some changes in lane closures on the U.S. 175 project between Larue and Poynor. Also, a Wednesday night closure of I-20 westbound moves traffic to the ramps for work on the FM 849 bridge at Hideaway. You can check http://www.txdot.gov/inside-txdot/media-center/local-news/tyler/012-2018.html for a complete rundown.