COLDSPRING (AP) – A father and son are among three men arrested in what a Southeast Texas sheriff says is the worst child pornography and child sexual abuse case he’s seen in his 30 years of law enforcement. San Jacinto County Sheriff Greg Capers says he’s had a pastor come in to counsel his employees because the case has taken such a mental and physical toll at his department. A 26-year-old Shepherd man, James Tumlinson, is charged with two counts of continuous sexual assault of a child, seven counts related to child pornography and nearly 3,200 counts of possession of child pornography. Tumlinson’s father, 47-year-old Patrick Tumlinson, is charged with four counts of failure to report aggravated sexual assault. His son’s friend, Cody Franklin, is charged with aggravated sexual assault of a child.