Today is Sunday March 18, 2018
Man Charged with Killings of San Antonio Woman, Daughter

Posted/updated on: March 18, 2018 at 4:23 pm
SAN ANTONIO (AP) – A 50-year-old San Antonio man has been arrested and charged with capital murder for the killings of a woman and her 11-year-old daughter. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus says Casey Farell Marshall made a 911 call to report he’d killed the girl and her 48-year-old mother Saturday morning. Police believe the slain woman is Marshall’s girlfriend. Authorities said they initially went to the woman’s home after emergency medical personnel received a call about people hurt in a bathroom. When officers arrived, they found the bodies. Police say the woman and her daughter had been killed with an unspecified hand tool. Their names weren’t immediately released.

