CLINT (AP) – The 37-year-old chief technology officer for an El Paso County school district has been arrested for stealing as many as 150 iPads from the school system and reselling them. El Paso County sheriff’s officials say investigators searched the home of Phillip Acosta last week and found several computers stolen from the Clint Independent School District, where he’s chief of the department of technology and information services. The district in the eastern part of El Paso County has about 10,000 students. School officials had reported about 150 of the devices missing over the past three months. Authorities say about 100 that have been recovered have been linked to Acosta. He was arrested Thursday, jailed on $75,000 bond and charged with theft of property worth more than $30,000.