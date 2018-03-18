WARNER, S.D. (AP) – A South Dakota elementary school has purchased 17 ukuleles for its music program, thanks in part to a group of anonymous Eagles fans from Texas. Warner Elementary School teacher Jennifer Barkmeier launched an online fundraiser on DonorsChoose.org to purchase ukuleles to introduce students to string instruments. Donors Choose is a crowdfunding site like GoFundMe, but for school projects. Barkmeier tells Aberdeen American News she was less than $200 away from reaching her goal on Jan. 27, when an anonymous final donation was made. A note says a community of fans of music group the Eagles makes donations annually to projects that exemplify the band’s spirit and promote music education. It says that the ukulele was Eagles drummer and co-singer Don Henley’s first instrument. Barkmeier promises she will teach her students an Eagles song.