Marvel Studios(Hollywood) — Marvel Studio’s Black Panther fought off a challenge from Tomb Raider, topping the box office again with an estimated $27 million haul over the weekend.

The movie becomes the first film to top the box office for five straight weeks since Avatar in 2009. Black Panther is also less than $18 million shy of passing The Avengers as the highest grossing superhero movie of all time.

Overseas, Black Panther added an estimated $30 million, bringing its worldwide tally to more than $1.183 billion.

In second place with an estimated $23.5 million weekend was the new reboot of Tomb Raider. The film, starring Alicia Vikander in the the Lara Croft role originated by Angelina Jolie in 2001, failed to match the original’s $47.7 opening weekend.

Internationally, Tomb Raider earned an estimated $84.5 million, bringing its global total to an estimated $102.5 million.

I Can Only Imagine, starring newcomer J. Michael Finley, along with Dennis Quaid and Cloris Leachman, pulled of a surprising third place finish, delivering an estimated $17 million, followed by Disney’s A Wrinkle in Time, pulling up in fourth place with an estimated $16.56 million

Rounding out the top five was Love, Simon, led by Nick Robinson, Josh Duhamel and Jennifer Garner, earning an estimated $11.5 million.

Disney is the parent company of Marvel and ABC.

Here are the top 10 movies from Friday through Sunday, with estimated weekend gross ticket sales:

1. Black Panther, $27 million

2. Tomb Raider, $23.5 million

3. I Can Only Imagine, $17 million

4. A Wrinkle in Time, $16.56 million

5. Love, Simon, $11.5 million

6. Game Night, $5.57 million

7. Peter Rabbit, $5.2 million

8. The Strangers: Prey at Night, $4.8 million

9. Red Sparrow, $4.45 million

10. Death Wish, $3.36 million

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.