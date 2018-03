HARRISON COUNTY — A Marshall woman has died after she was hit by a semi. According to the DPS report, around 12:30 Saturday afternoon, Lea Celeste Williford, 32, was walking on the shoulder of I-20, 7 miles west of Waskom. Officials said she ran into the path of the tractor trailer. Williford was pronounced dead at the scene. No other injuries were reported and the incident remains under investigation.