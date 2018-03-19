NBC/Will Heath(NEW YORK) — This weekend’s episode of Saturday Night Live addressed what was a particularly tough week for President Donald Trump’s White House, tackling Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s firing, as well as Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ rambling 60 Minutes interview, which earned her widespread condemnation.

The opening sketch featured a surprise appearance from John Goodman, reprising his Tillerson impersonation for an interview with Anderson Cooper, played SNL castmember Alex Moffat.

“It’s crazy, one day you’re the CEO of Exxon, a 50 billion dollar company, and the next day, you get fired by a guy who sells steaks in the mail,” says Goodman’s Tillerson, who was fired on Tuesday after months of disputes with the President.

Goodman’s appearance was followed by former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci and squirrelly Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff — played by guest host Bill Hader and former SNL cast member Fred Armisen, respectively.

Scaramucci predicted the President’s son-in-law and senior advisor Jared Kushner would be the next casualty in what Hader’s Scaramucci described as, “a reality show competition at this point.”

Regarding the rest of the staff, Armisen’s Wolff added, “[Trump] would line them up and use a laser pointer and circle their love handles.”

Later, during the “Weekend Update” segment, cast member Kate McKinnon played the role of DeVos, as she stumbled through an interview on gun control and guns in schools.

When “WU” anchor Colin Jost asked why she is “the most-protested member” of the Trump administration, she replied simply, “I think it’s because I don’t do a good job and I can’t because I don’t know how.”

McKinnon added she was trying to make sure, “all schools are safe learning environments for guns.”

“I may not be good on camera, but behind the scenes my ideas are much worse,” she said.





