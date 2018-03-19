AUSTIN (AP) — Austin’s mayor says growing anxieties are “legitimate and real” following the fourth bombing in the city this month. Mayor Steve Adler told The Associated Press on Monday that residents shouldn’t think twice about calling 911 if they see anything suspicious. A blast occurred Sunday night in a neighborhood far from the sites of the three package bombings in Austin this month. Police haven’t confirmed the latest explosion, which injured two men who were riding or pushing bikes, is related to the first three, but they’re looking into the possibility. Authorities say Sunday’s explosion was detonated by a tripwire and showed a different level of skill from previous blasts. Adler says the concern now is that “the methodology has changed.” Authorities had already offered $115,000 in rewards for information leading to an arrest in the first three bombings.

The University of Texas’ campus police force is warning students returning from spring break to be aware of the four recent bombings to hit Austin, saying, “We must look out for one another.” In a tweet Monday, UT Austin police said, “When you get on campus this morning ASK your friends if they’ve heard about the bombings. TELL them about the incidents.”