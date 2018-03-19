ABCNews.com(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- The two accused killers of NBA player Lorenzen Wright -- including his former wife -- are set to appear in court together for the first time today for allegedly shooting the athlete nearly eight years ago. Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright, is accused of conspiring with Billy Turner to fatally shoot the 34-year-old basketball player in July 2010, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office in Tennessee said. Lorenzen and Sherra Wright had filed for divorce in May 2009, according to Shelby County courts. Lorenzen Wright, a Memphis native, was last seen alive leaving his ex-wife's home in Collierville, Tennessee, on July 18, 2010, the district attorney's office said. Early the next morning, a 911 call was made from his cellphone, but the call was interrupted by the sound of gunfire, the district attorney's office said. A little more than a week later, on July 28, 2010, the NBA player's body was found in a field, shot several times, the district attorney's office said. The case went unsolved for years. Then last November, the alleged murder weapon was found in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi, prosecutors said. Turner was arrested first, indicted Dec. 5, 2017, on first-degree murder charges. Sherra Wright's arrest and additional charges for Turner were announced by the district attorney's office later that month: They were both indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder. They have pleaded not guilty, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

NBA player Lorenzen Wright’s accused killers, including his ex-wife, due in court for 1st time together

Posted/updated on: March 19, 2018 at 9:23 am

ABCNews.com(MEMPHIS, Tenn.) -- The two accused killers of NBA player Lorenzen Wright -- including his former wife -- are set to appear in court together for the first time today for allegedly shooting the athlete nearly eight years ago.



Wright's ex-wife, Sherra Wright, is accused of conspiring with Billy Turner to fatally shoot the 34-year-old basketball player in July 2010, the Shelby County District Attorney's Office in Tennessee said.



Lorenzen and Sherra Wright had filed for divorce in May 2009, according to Shelby County courts.



Lorenzen Wright, a Memphis native, was last seen alive leaving his ex-wife's home in Collierville, Tennessee, on July 18, 2010, the district attorney's office said. Early the next morning, a 911 call was made from his cellphone, but the call was interrupted by the sound of gunfire, the district attorney's office said.



A little more than a week later, on July 28, 2010, the NBA player's body was found in a field, shot several times, the district attorney's office said.



The case went unsolved for years.



Then last November, the alleged murder weapon was found in a lake near Walnut, Mississippi, prosecutors said.



Turner was arrested first, indicted Dec. 5, 2017, on first-degree murder charges.



Sherra Wright's arrest and additional charges for Turner were announced by the district attorney's office later that month: They were both indicted by a Shelby County grand jury on charges of first-degree premeditated murder, conspiracy to commit first-degree murder and attempted first-degree murder.



They have pleaded not guilty, according to the Memphis Commercial Appeal.

