NBC(LOS ANGELES) — This reboot’s got legs: According to Variety, the revival of Will & Grace on NBC is so successful that the network has just picked up the series for a third season, or 11th overall when factoring the show’s original run.

In addition, NBC has boosted its order for season two — or season 10 — to 18 episodes from an original order of 13.

Including the current 16-episode season, the reboot of Will & Grace will be comprised of at least 54 episodes at the end of the 2019-2020 season.

During its original run from 1998 to 2006, Will & Grace was nominated for 83 Emmys, and won 16.

