© 2017 TCFFC ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.(LONDON) — D’oh! One man in England thought he can pull one over the cops when he presented a Homer Simpson driver’s license after officers pulled him over in Milton Keyes recently.

According to the Milton Keyes Citizen, the Thames Valley Police tweeted out a picture of the license, which had a picture of the beloved cartoon character, along with Homer’s signature and a Springfield address.

Not only did the offending driver not have a real license, he didn’t have insurance either. His vehicle was seized and he was cited for driving without a license and without insurance.

If that wasn’t bad enough, the license didn’t even have the proper address for the the Simpson family, listing 728 Springfield Way instead of the proper 742 Evergreen Terrace.

As Homer himself would say, “Why you little!”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.