TYLER – Independent candidate Neal Katz kicked off his campaign Monday for Texas House of Representatives District 6. He will be on the ballot in November against incumbent Matt Schaefer, the winner of the March 6 Republican primary. No Democrat is on the ballot for that race in November. Katz says he’s running because he believes Smith County needs stronger and more effective representation in the Texas House. He says his focuses include the future of neighborhood schools, smarter planning and funding to expand roads, and actual relief for the property taxpayers.