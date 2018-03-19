In a video announcing her campaign, Nixon says, “I love New York. I’ve never lived anywhere else. But something has to change. We want our government to work again, on healthcare, ending mass incarceration, fixing our broken subway.”

She continues. “We are sick of politicians who care more about headlines and power than they do about us. It can’t just be business as usual anymore.”

Nixon is challenging the incumbent, Andrew Cuomo, a Democrat who is seeking a third term. Nixon feels that, among other things, Cuomo has failed to improve New York City’s mass transit system and push through progressive legislation. She also accuses Cuomo of allowing New York to become “the most unequal state in the country” when it comes to income.

Nixon herself has been politically involved for 17 years, fighting for education funding, marriage equality, women’s reproductive rights and more. She plans to travel across the state in the coming weeks to talk with voters.

Should Nixon win, she’d be New York’s first female governor, as well as its first LGBTQ governor.

