HBO/Eric Liebowitz(NEW YORK) — Last Week Tonight host John Oliver has taken Vice President Mike Pence to task in with a new “children’s book,” Billboard reports.

The political commentator has spoofed a real kids book about the Pence family’s bunny, Marlon Bundo’s Day in the Life of the Vice President, with Oliver’s own take, called, A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo. Making fun of VP Pence’s views about homosexuality, Oliver’s illustrated book, now available on PDF, portrays the bunny as gay.

Celebrities like Jim Parsons, Jesse Tyler Ferguson, RuPaul, Ellie Kemper, and John Lithgow will voice an audio book version. As of Monday morning, the book was topping Amazon’s best sellers list.

