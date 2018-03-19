Netflix/David Lee(LOS ANGELES) — She’s Gotta Have It star DeWanda Wise will no longer appear in Captain Marvel.

Wise confirmed the news via an Instagram story post over the weekend, which was captured by Captain Marvel News.

“It’s true. I will no longer be in Captain Marvel because the schedule conflicts with Season 2 of She’s Gotta Have It,” the actress wrote. “Last week I felt pretty devastated — this week is leaps and bounds better…”

Wise continued, “You see, if you had told me this would happen any year prior to 2016, I would have doubled over with laughter. But here we are — at a moment in culture where scheduling conflicts are rapidly replacing lack of options, and I feel absolutely blessed to be here.”

Wise, who plays She’s Gotta Have It’s central character Nola Darling, was added to the Marvel superhero movie in January. Now, according to The Hollywood Reporter, Star-Crossed actress Lashana Lynch is reportedly in final negotiations to replace Wise in the film.

Captain Marvel stars Brie Larson as the title character and features Samuel L. Jackson, Jude Law and Ben Mendelsohn. It set for release March 8, 2019.

