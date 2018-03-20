TYLER — Tyler Police are searching for a man accused of impersonating an officer. Around 12:30 this morning, a woman said she was pulled over at the intersection of South Broadway and FM 2813 by a dark colored SUV with red and blue dash mounted lights. The victim said a white male, in his 30’s, with scruffy facial hair, approached her vehicle and demanded money from her purse. After showing him she had none, he grabbed her by the head and slammed her face on the steering wheel, causing minor injuries. He fled the scene on FM 2813. The suspect was wearing a black hat, black gloves and blue jeans. Anyone with information is asked to contact Tyler Police at 903-531-1000.