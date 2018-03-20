Aurelien Meunier/Getty Images(PARIS) — Nicolas Sarkozy is being questioned Tuesday by French investigators looking into allegations that Libya helped finance the former French president’s victorious 2007 campaign, a judicial source who spoke on condition of anonymity told ABC News.

An inquiry began in 2013 into whether Moammar Gadhafi’s regime sent millions of euros to Sarkozy, who has denied the allegations, calling them “grotesque.”

A lawyer for Sarkozy could not be immediately reached for comment.

Libyan officials from the Gadhafi era told Mediapart, a French investigative website, that they provided financial support to Sarkozy in 2007.

This is the first time since the investigation began that Sarkozy has been questioned by authorities, who can charge or release him after the interrogation, which may last as long as 48 hours.



