The Upside Down is about to get a whole lot fancier.

After two successful seasons, Netflix is reportedly rewarding the cast of its supernatural series Stranger Things with massive pay raises, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The young cast, comprised of Finn Wolfhard, Gaten Matarazzo, Noah Schnapp and Caleb McLaughlin, were earning around $20,000 an episode. Going into the third season, the actors will now make $250,000 per episode — a nice income for a bunch of teenagers.

The supernatural thriller considers its adult actors, Winona Ryder and David Harbour, as top tiers, and will pay them $350,000 an episode. Meanwhile, actors Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton and Joe Keery, who play older teenagers, will make $150,000 an episode.

A specific pay raise for the breakout star of the show, Millie Bobby Brown, who plays Eleven, has not been revealed yet, but sources speculate it is closer to the top tier, at $350,000 per episode.

Although the streaming service does not release viewership numbers, Stranger Things is one of the most watched series for Netflix, earning a Season 3 renewal in December.

