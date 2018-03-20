Today is Tuesday March 20, 2018
go to ktbb homepage
go to ktbb mobile homepage
listen to our live streams
Advertisement
Advertisement

Maryland high school on lockdown after shooting, incident ‘contained’: School district

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2018 at 8:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(BALTIMORE) —  Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, is on lockdown after a shooting there Tuesday morning, St. Mary’s County Public Schools said in a statement.

“The event is contained,” the statement added.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff on Twitter called it “an incident” and said parents are asked to not head to the school.

ATF agents are responding.

Great Mills is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Maryland high school on lockdown after shooting, incident ‘contained’: School district

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2018 at 8:18 am
Print Friendly, PDF & Email

iStock/Thinkstock(BALTIMORE) —  Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, is on lockdown after a shooting there Tuesday morning, St. Mary’s County Public Schools said in a statement.

“The event is contained,” the statement added.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff on Twitter called it “an incident” and said parents are asked to not head to the school.

ATF agents are responding.

Great Mills is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Additional information was not immediately available.

This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

Advertisement Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement Advertisement