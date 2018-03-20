iStock/Thinkstock(BALTIMORE) — Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, is on lockdown after a shooting there Tuesday morning, St. Mary’s County Public Schools said in a statement.

“The event is contained,” the statement added.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff on Twitter called it “an incident” and said parents are asked to not head to the school.

ATF agents are responding.

Great Mills is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Additional information was not immediately available.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

