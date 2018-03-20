AUSTIN (AP) – The White House says the federal government is doing “whatever is necessary” to apprehend whomever is responsible for a series of explosions in Austin, Texas. Spokesman Sarah Huckabee Sanders tells Fox News Channel that President Donald Trump is aware of the situation. Sanders says federal authorities are working closely with local authorities and have offered their full support and cooperation “to make sure we’re doing whatever is necessary and whatever is possible” to stop the explosions and find whomever is responsible.