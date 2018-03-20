Google(BALTIMORE) — Great Mills High School in Great Mills, Maryland, is on lockdown after a shooting there Tuesday morning, St. Mary’s County Public Schools said in a statement.

Several people were shot and injured but the number of victims is unclear, as is their condition, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Department said.

The school district said “the event is contained.”

Senior Terrence Rhames, 18, was standing outside his first class when he heard a gunshot and started running, The Baltimore Sun reported.

He said he saw another student fall out of the corner of his eye.

“I just thank God I’m safe,” Rhames told the newspaper. “I just want to know who did it and who got injured.”

Great Mills is located about 60 miles southeast of Washington, D.C.

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan tweeted that he is closely monitoring the situation, adding that state police are “in touch with local law enforcement and ready to provide support.”

“Our prayers are with students, school personnel, and first responders,” Hogan added.

ATF agents are responding.

Additional information was not immediately available.



This story is developing. Please check back for more updates.

