SMITH COUNTY — Sheriff Larry Smith and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office, along with the Bullard Southern Baptist Church, are offering “free active shooter training” to the public. The training, “Civilian Response to Active Shooter Events”, teaches what happens during an event. The training will be Thursday March 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. at the Bullard Southern Baptist Church, 716 N. Houston Street, in Bullard. This subject is graphic and some portions of the training may not be suitable for children. Parents are strongly encouraged to “not” bring children younger than 13 to the training. For more information on the Smith County Sheriff’s Office visit http://www.smithcountysheriff.com. The Sheriff’s Office also has a Facebook page and can be followed on Twitter at @SmithCSO.