“Game” on! NBC orders 6th season of “Hollywood Game Night”

Posted/updated on: March 20, 2018 at 10:03 am
Ron Batzdorff/NBC(LOS ANGELES) — NBC’s Hollywood Game Night has been renewed for a sixth season, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

The game show will return for 13 episodes with Emmy winner Jane Lynch back as host, pitting ordinary people against each other in classic party games — with celebrities along for the ride to lend a hand.

At stake is a cash prize of $25,000.

Last summer, the show ranked #1 in its time slot. No premiere date has been announced yet for the forthcoming season.

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

